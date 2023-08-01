Springfield Police looking for missing teenager

Niileeandra Lopez
Niileeandra Lopez(Springfield Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield are looking for your help in locating a missing teenager.

They said that 15-year-old Niileeandra Lopez ran away and has not come home since July 23.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police youth aide bureau at (413) 787-6360 or the department’s non-emergency number at (413) 787-6300.

