Town by Town: Student shadow boxes display, Tykes Tuesday, farmer’s market

Students in West Springfield helped create a large display of shadow boxes for the town’s public library.

The goal of the assignment was for students to recreate and display one of their favorite television characters.

The shadow boxes were created by students in the town’s transitional alternative program.

Their work will be on display at the library for the entire month of August.

Magic Wings Butterfly Conservatory fluttered to the Holyoke Mall on Tuesday.

It was for this week’s edition of Tykes Tuesday.

Families were able to learn about the conservatory’s exotic butterflies, insects, and reptiles in an up-close and interactive presentation.

Tuesday’s program was free and open for all to attend.

Finally, a farmers’ market was held today at Forest Park in Springfield.

The market runs every Tuesday from 12:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the parking lot at Cyr Arena.

Vendors will be there each week, selling fresh and locally grown food, now through October.

