Yard waste collection delayed in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Yard waste collection is delayed in Springfield.

The city’s Department of Public Works said Tuesday that they are behind schedule and will be picking up yard waste on Wednesday, August 2.

The collection of trash and recycling will continue as normal.

Residents are encouraged to have their barrels out on the curb by 6 a.m. on the morning of their scheduled pick-up.

For more information, residents can call the city’s 311 center at (413) 736-3111.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.