2 people rescued from Goshen woods

GOSHEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were rescued from a heavily wooded area in Goshen on Monday.

Local and state police initiated in the search shortly before 9 p.m. to find those two people after one person had left and not returned home. Their significant other went out to search and located the lost person, but then got lost as well.

Officials said one of the people were injured.

Goshen firefighters, along with Highland Ambulance, hiked into the woods to rescue the two people. One of them was carried on a stretcher.

Both were assessed by Highland Ambulance and the scene was cleared approximately three hours later.

