Arraignment held for suspect accused in pursuit from Holyoke to Chicopee

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning more about the Springfield man arrested in Chicopee after leading police on a high-speed pursuit on Tuesday. We’re digging deeper and found a number of past arrests as he faced a judge on his latest charges.

On Wednesday, Carlos Principe appeared in Holyoke District Court after his arrest in Chicopee on Tuesday. Exclusive video captured by Western Mass News showed the 26-year-old being escorted into the back of a Holyoke police cruiser after crashing into a police cruiser and fleeing on foot.

“This was an extremely dangerous pursuit that he led police on in two communities,” a prosecutor said in court.

Holyoke Police said Principe was wanted for questioning in a string of larcenies, but we found he already has an extensive arrest history. According to paperwork Western Mass News obtained from Springfield District Court, Principe was arrested in 2016 for breaking into a church. Three months later, there was another charge related to another church break-in, then in August 2018, he was found in a stolen vehicle out of Connecticut and in possession of drugs including heroin and crack cocaine. There was a shoplifting charge in 2021 and assault and battery on police officers. This past January, a stolen Jetta out of Chicopee. We also now know he’s also wanted across state lines.

“You are a fugitive from justice from the state of Connecticut. That means you’ve been charged with a crime in that state and violated terms of your probation,” the clerk said in court.

Principe’s attorney stated that his case and questioned why police pursued his client.

“I don’t understand why…thinking you recognize someone from their car is driving without a license…justifies chasing them all over town and onto the highway,” Principe’s attorney said.

Principe is now being held on a $50,000 cash bail.

