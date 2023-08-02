Arraignment held for suspect accused in pursuit from Holyoke to Chicopee

By Matt Sottile, Photojournalist: Matt Lafreniere and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning more about the Springfield man arrested in Chicopee after leading police on a high-speed pursuit on Tuesday. We’re digging deeper and found a number of past arrests as he faced a judge on his latest charges.

On Wednesday, Carlos Principe appeared in Holyoke District Court after his arrest in Chicopee on Tuesday. Exclusive video captured by Western Mass News showed the 26-year-old being escorted into the back of a Holyoke police cruiser after crashing into a police cruiser and fleeing on foot.

“This was an extremely dangerous pursuit that he led police on in two communities,” a prosecutor said in court.

Holyoke Police said Principe was wanted for questioning in a string of larcenies, but we found he already has an extensive arrest history. According to paperwork Western Mass News obtained from Springfield District Court, Principe was arrested in 2016 for breaking into a church. Three months later, there was another charge related to another church break-in, then in August 2018, he was found in a stolen vehicle out of Connecticut and in possession of drugs including heroin and crack cocaine. There was a shoplifting charge in 2021 and assault and battery on police officers. This past January, a stolen Jetta out of Chicopee. We also now know he’s also wanted across state lines.

“You are a fugitive from justice from the state of Connecticut. That means you’ve been charged with a crime in that state and violated terms of your probation,” the clerk said in court.

Principe’s attorney stated that his case and questioned why police pursued his client.

“I don’t understand why…thinking you recognize someone from their car is driving without a license…justifies chasing them all over town and onto the highway,” Principe’s attorney said.

Principe is now being held on a $50,000 cash bail.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are under arrest after a pursuit, that started in Holyoke, ended with a crash in...
2 arrested after police pursuit from Holyoke ends in Chicopee crash
State, Springfield, and Chicopee officers arrested a person in the area of Liberty Street on...
Holyoke man arrested following police chase from Chicopee to Springfield
Three famed comedians will soon be performing on one stage in Springfield.
Jon Stewart, John Mulaney, and Pete Davidson to perform in Springfield
Police in Springfield are looking for your help in locating a missing teenager.
Springfield Police looking for missing teenager
We’re learning new information about a weekend shooting in Springfield that sent three young...
3 juveniles hospitalized following weekend shooting in Springfield

Latest News

Trump MGN
Sen. Markey reacts to latest indictment against Donald Trump
FILE - America's incandescent light bulb ban has gone into effect.
Ban on sale of incandescent lightbulbs takes effect
Thursday’s Valley Blue Sox game is do-or-die as they take on the Bristol Blues in the final...
Blue Sox offering free admission for pivotal game in NECBL Playoffs
A Hampden-based nonprofit wants to make sure those in need have shoes to wear before the school...
Hampden non-profit collecting shoes for kids in need