Blue Sox offering free admission for pivotal game in NECBL Playoffs

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Thursday’s Valley Blue Sox game is do-or-die as they take on the Bristol Blues in the final game of the best-of-three series

The Sox ousted the Blues in game one Monday night with 6-5 win, but they fell to Bristol in game two Tuesday night 5-0.

Another win will mean the Blue Sox advance to the semifinals with another home game on Thursday.

First pitch for the game, which will have free admission, is at 6:30 p.m. at MacKenzie Stadium in Holyoke.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.