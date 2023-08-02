Blue Sox offering free admission for pivotal game in NECBL Playoffs

By Samantha O'Connor and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Thursday’s Valley Blue Sox game is do-or-die as they take on the Bristol Blues in the final game of the best-of-three series

The Sox ousted the Blues in game one Monday night with 6-5 win, but they fell to Bristol in game two Tuesday night 5-0.

Another win will mean the Blue Sox advance to the semifinals with another home game on Thursday.

First pitch for the game, which will have free admission, is at 6:30 p.m. at MacKenzie Stadium in Holyoke.

