Community comes together for ‘National Night Out’ against crime in Springfield

It’s an annual tradition nation-wide and also in Springfield, police officers meet with people in their communities for food and fun.
By Maria Wilson, Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:49 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
It’s part of “National Night Out” which takes place on the first Tuesday of August.

Tuesday is “National Night Out” and police right here in Springfield are taking part, officers are at different spots throughout the city, like right here at forest park, to meet and get to know community members of all ages.

America’s night out against crime is a nation-wide initiative that seeks to strengthen the relationship between local law enforcement officers and the community by bringing them together for a fun-filled day.

In Springfield there are more than half a dozen spots where food, music, and fun are brought together locals and those in uniform.

This event coming on the heels of yet another shooting that three juveniles injured over the weekend on Leyfred Terrace.

As the city continues to crack down on gun violence and look for solutions, State Representative Bud Williams told Western Mass News events like these are a great start.

“It works, to see police in a positive way,” said Rep. Williams. “Typically, when police officers show up it’s a 911 there’s something going on. It’s good to see their interactions with the kids to tell them that police and fire are here to help and not to hurt you in every situation.”

There are similar events on Tuesday night in East Longmeadow and Belchertown and Chicopee’s is next Monday at Sarah Jane Sherman Park.

