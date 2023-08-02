Easthampton municipal building to remain closed after health violations found

Easthampton officials have issued a notice of violations and order restricting occupancy at the city’s municipal building on Payson Avenue.
By Samantha O'Connor and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The order from Allison Egan, the city’s director of public health, comes just days after the mayor’s office announced the building’s closure due to what they said were ongoing air quality issues.

Officials cited several concerns including a lack of ventilation causing excessive heat and humidity, excessive dust caused by improper seapartion of the HVAC system and work environments, and air quality concerns.

Employees have also reported symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest tightening, and aggravated asthma.

Egan said the buidling will remian closed to the public and non-essential personnel until these violations are addressed.

