El Burrito by Macho Taco to open at Holyoke Mall

The people behind Macho Taco in Agawam are expanding again.
The people behind Macho Taco in Agawam are expanding again.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The people behind Macho Taco in Agawam are expanding again.

Holyoke Mall officials said Wednesday that El Burrito by Macho Taco will open in the shopping center’s Cafe Square this summer.

“Featuring many menu favorites, El Burrito is a new concept geared towards the center’s on-the-move shopper...We are excited to showcase Jose’s South-of-the-Border flavors and local favorites with our community,” said Holyoke Mall Marketing Director Ruth Hastings.

In addition to their Agawam location, Macho Taco has a location at South End Market at MGM Springfield.

