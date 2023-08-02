Funding coming to help farms impacted by recent flooding

CONWAY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Farmers across the region are still feeling the devastating impacts from the storms and flooding as state leaders announce additional funding is heading their way to assist those in need.

“We don’t like looking for handouts, we don’t want to go and ask for free money, but this year, it’s extraordinary that our losses are substantial,” said one farmer

After weeks of flooding and storms across the Bay State, some much needed relief has been announced for farmers including here in western Massachusetts.

“We are the food growers for our community, we feed our community, so when we suffer yes, we suffer, but our whole community suffers. Specifically here, we have 200-plus families that don’t have any vegetables for the rest of the year because this farm has gone under,” added David Fisher, owner of Natural Roots Farm.

Earlier this week, Massachusetts legislators passed $20 million in the fiscal year 2023 supplemental budget, which will support farmers across the state. It was signed into law by Governor Maura Healey on Tuesday.

“If we want them to remain in business and part of our community and part of our food system, these direct payments will be critical in making sure that they stay here,” said State Representative Natalie Blais.

On a federal level, Senator Ed Markey spoke out in Conway Wednesday as he toured the damage at natural roots farm.

“We want to be with you the whole every single step of the way and make sure whatever discretionary funding is available that we can get it for you,” Markey noted.

He also called the flooding a major crisis due to climate change.

“The oil gas and coal industry have had a long reign, 100 years. They have received billions of dollars in taxpayer subsidies and their era is running out, but they are leaving behind this residue of climate change as a threat due to the farming community,” Markey added.

The United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency was also in attendance on Wednesday. They have issued a primary disaster designation for seven Massachusetts counties, including Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire Counties and it makes farmers eligible to be considered for emergency loans.

“This is the moment either pull all of the resources altogether and make the changes we need to change or we have missed our chance,” Fisher said.

Markey also met with state and local leaders who have been responding to infrastructure damage in Deerfield Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.