Jones Library in Amherst reopens following heavy flooding

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Jones Library in Amherst reopened Wednesday at 9 a.m. following a burst pipe from over the weekend that flooded a large portion of the building’s basement.

The library is open from 9 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays and it closes at 8:15 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

