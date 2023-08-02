Jones Library in Amherst reopens following heavy flooding

The Jones Library in Amherst reopened Wednesday
The Jones Library in Amherst reopened Wednesday(WWNY)
By Joe Chaisson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Jones Library in Amherst reopened Wednesday at 9 a.m. following a burst pipe from over the weekend that flooded a large portion of the building’s basement.

The library is open from 9 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays and it closes at 8:15 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

