Local experts weigh in on Trump’s indictment for 2020 election interference

Former President Donald Trump charged with four counts in connection to his alleged efforts in overturning the 2020 presidential election.

One local history professor said the country could see its first president serve from behind bars, but while he doesn’t believe that would be a likely outcome for the 2024 election. He told us the country can still learn a lot from this entire process.

“The eyes of the world are on us,” said Western New England University Professor John Baick. “And the eyes of the world are confused by what is going on in America.”

Former President Donald Trump indicted on felony charges Tuesday for his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Trump is charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstructing an official proceeding.

The 45-page indictment alleges Trump, who was quote “determined to remain in power,” knowingly spread the false claim that he had won the election and also said he exploited the violent disruption during the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The Department of Justice allege Trump “attempted to use a crowd of supporters that he had gathered in Washington D.C. to pressure the vice president fraudulently alter the election results.”

We spoke with Western New England University history professor John Baick who said it’s been more than a century since we’ve seen this kind of turmoil.

“Nothing is quite as dark a chapter as the civil war but short of that this exceeds anything and everything in terms of a threat to our democracy, even Watergate,” noted Baick.

Baick called these charges a historic moment in our nation’s history.

“These charges are as dramatic as anything in our nation’s history,” added Baick. “More dramatic than Watergate.”

With Trump possibly looking at decades behind bars if convicted, Baick explained to us what sets these charges apart.

“I want to emphasize the rather terrible truth through all of this,” said Baick. “It is not a crime to lie. These charges are not just about lies they are about actions taken to try to overturn the election.”

But Baick said these charges should restore people’s hope in the government.

“This is a moment of reflection for the fragility of democracy and it’s something I would imagine the founders would be pleased because there are charges and there is a legal process,” explained Baick.

Baick said he believed Trump could face up to 55 years in prison if found guilty of these charges but said that’s extremely unlikely.

He also added that the president could expect to see a fourth indictment out of Georgia.

