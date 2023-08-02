Part of Main Street in Springfeld closed Thursday for State Police graduation

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Department of Public Works is advising the public that a section of Main Street from State Street to Court Street and Bruce Landon Way will be closed Thursday for the State Police graduation ceremony at the MassMutual Center.

The closure will take effect between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.

The roadway will be reopened at approximately 1 p.m. following the ceremony.

