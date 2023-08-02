Sen. Markey reacts to latest indictment against Donald Trump

By Kristin Burnell, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Reaction continues to pour in across the country on former President Donald Trump’s latest indictment. A now third indictment of Trump has lawmakers speaking out.

“It is altogether fitting and proper that the grand jury has brought this indictment against Donald Trump because what he has attempted is patently illegal,” said U.S. Senator for Massachusetts Ed Markey.

Political experts also weighed in.

“Of all the indictments that have occurred, this seems to be maybe the most challenging one for him,” said Paul Robbins of Paul Robbins Associates and Strategic Communications.

Robbins, a local political analyst, told us what this indictment means for people locally as the 2024 presidential election is underway.

“Elections are decided by the unenrolled voters not affiliated with either party. They live in suburbs and big urban areas. Those have tended, in the last couple of campaign cycles, to go to the Democrats. I think this doesn’t help Trump in those areas, but he certainly going to have the strength and he will probably win the Republican nomination because his group is die hearted committed to him,” Robbins added.

“This is an incredible moment in our history where Republicans, red state Republicans especially, actually deny that Joe Biden won, even though there is no evidence to back up their contention,” Markey explained.

Markey shared his thoughts on the indictment as Trump faces new charges including conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstructing an official proceeding.

“After an election, the tradition is the loser calls the winner and congratulates them, but even if they don’t call and congratulate them, they at least acknowledge that they lost by not challenging the conclusion that the voters had reached. What Donald Trump has done is to continue this systemic pattern about lying about the fact that he lost the election,” Markey said.

Markey added that it’s important to have this trial, so the entire nation sees how it plays out.

