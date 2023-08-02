Warm Thursday with Building Humidity

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We set a new record low temperature this morning at Westover of 47 degrees-beating the previous record of 49 set in 1947. High pressure gave us another nice day today with highs in the middle to upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky.

Dry, comfortable weather continues tonight with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Breezes become light and shift to the south, bringing back scattered clouds through sunrise and keeping lows in the lower to middle 50s.

High pressure will be moving east Thursday, allowing for more of a south-southwesterly flow across New England. Breezes out of the south-southwest will increase to about 10-20mph too, which will bring dew points back into the middle and upper 50s, adding to the warmth of the day. There’s a risk for a spot shower in the afternoon or early evening, mainly across the hill towns, otherwise a mostly dry summer day on the way.

Breezy, muggy and mild Thursday night with a few showers possible, then shower chances increase by Friday morning with a warm front. Turning more humid behind the front with some breaks of sun and a healthy southerly breeze. Showers and thunderstorms become more numerous Friday afternoon and evening with a cold front. There’s a low severe risk in the hill towns and Berkshires for a storm with damaging wind gusts and/or hail, but heavy rain and flooding is a bigger concern all.

Behind the departing cold front, drier air builds into western Mass for the weekend. Early clouds and fog will give way to more sunshine Saturday and we return to cool, almost refreshing weather Saturday night. Sunday will also be dry and comfy, but with more clouds. Both days will feature highs in the lower 80s.

Rain chances and humidity increases for early next week.

