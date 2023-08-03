165 new state police troopers graduate in Springfield ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday, 165 new Massachusetts State Police troopers graduated in a ceremony held at the MassMutual Center in Springfield.

The troopers made up the State Police’s 88th Recruit Training Troop and successfully completed more than five months of training at the State Police academy in New Braintree.

After the ceremony, troopers will begin their assignments at State Police barracks across the state. Each new trooper will be paired with a veteran field training officer for the first three months of their service. All new troopers and their FTOs will be assigned to road patrols to begin their careers.

The graduating class is comprised of 143 men and 22 women. Seventy-five of the new troopers have some prior service with other law enforcement agencies and 33 have prior military service.

Twenty-five graduates are fluent in a second language, including Spanish, Portuguese, Creole, and Vietnamese.

