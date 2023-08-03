Agawam firefighter returns from battling Canadian wildfires

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - While we saw smoke from wildfires in Canada here in western Massachusetts recently, a local firefighter saw the damage first-hand.

David Jones recently went on a work trip to Canada, but it’s not what you think.

“It was a compact that went up to Quebec to help fight the wildfires that have been taking over that province,” said Jones, a wildland firefighter for the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation.

For over two weeks, he and other firefighters from across New England worked with Canadian firefighters to battle the flames. He played an essential role in keeping them from rekindling.

“We did a lot of gridding looking for hot spots, not a lot of active fire, but a lot of searching for fires that are potentially going to restart and burn all the fuels that are left out in the forest that didn’t get burned the first time through,” Jones explained. “A lot of the soil you try to move it around to try to put it out, it would flame up because of moving the new fuels into where it’s hot and it burns so deep that you could churn up an area.”

Jones told Western Mass News it was different than fighting local fires.

“The topography and the terrain is totally different than anything you’ll see around here. Peat moss that is like three, four feet tall, that’s just like walking around on a sponge,” Jones noted. “The way that the duff burns, it can travel underground and pop back up a week later after there’s been no flames, so it’s very difficult and a different kind of firefighting that what we see here.”

However, he said the experience is invaluable for responding to local calls

“Just the opportunity to be able to get out there and use all of your senses and try to find fire that can potentially become active again. It’s a really good skill to have for what we do,” Jones said. “If you can see the flames and fight the fires and it’s big and so obvious it’s pretty cut and dry and then whenever you try to find stuff that’s smoldering or burning into the duff, it’s a lot more taxing.”

With fires continuing to burn in Canada, we asked Jones if he would go back to help. He said without a doubt.

“Any trips that become available, I’m going to make myself available. Hopefully, I can do trips out west in the states as well,” Jones said.

