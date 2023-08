(WGGB/WSHM) - The final day for the Christmas Tree Shops has officially been set.

The business announced on their website that it will close its doors for good on Saturday, August 12 after the company filed for bankruptcy in early May.

They are now liquidating over 70 stores in 20 states, including one in Holyoke.

