Doctors seeing increase in cases of meat allergy tied to some ticks

By Raegan Loughrey and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A meat allergy, caused by a certain tick bite, is affecting hundreds of thousands of people across the United States

“It’s a real serious problem, especially if you like cheeseburgers,” said Dr. Jonathan Bayuk, president of Allergy and Immunology Associates of New England.

A strange and very specific allergic reaction caused by a certain species of tick has people talking. It’s called alpha gal syndrome and it can cause anaphylactic shock to those who eat red meat after being bitten by a Lone Star tick. Allergists have known about this syndrome for about 20 years now, but cases have been primarily in southern and midwestern states. Now, although the numbers aren’t too overwhelming, it’s starting to become more prevalent in our area.

“As the ticks get close to us up here in New England, it’s become more of a problem, so I have several patients who I have diagnosed with it and I’m sure I’ll see several more in the years to come,” Bayuk explained.

What exactly causes alpha gal syndrome? Bayuk explained that the alpha gal protein is a cross reactive.

“Cross reactive means that it’s not the same thing as beef, pork, and lamb, but it’s got some similar structures to it,” Bayuk noted.

In turn, this can potentially create allergic antibodies in someone who is bitten by a Lone Star tick.

“Your immune system creates those antibodies which cross react with beef pork and lamb, so when you eat it, basically, your immune system is reacting as if you are truly allergic,” Bayuk said.

Bayuk added that our body then creates what’s called a b-cell, which he said “is the cell that makes antibodies will have memory b-cells and will continue to make those antibodies for a period of time.”

He told us it is possible the allergy can stop if those cells were to die and go away but it takes a while for that to happen if ever.

As for reactions to dairy products, Bayuk explained, “It’s not really a big problem, but it is possible that there is some cross-reactivity in other organs in the skin of cows and lambs in pigs. Also, might be an issue too.”

Bayuk said that these symptoms can be treated with an EpiPen just like with any other food allergy:

  • Symptoms of anaphylaxis include:
    • Hives
    • Trouble breathing
    • Trouble swallowing
    • Drop in blood pressure
    • In severe cases, death

However, as of right now there is no cure for alpha gal syndrome and Bayuk said the best way to prevent it is by using precautions such as wearing long pants and long sleeve shirts when in the woods and use tick repellent when outdoors.

