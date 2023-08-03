Hampden D.A. unveils new tool to help fight against drugs

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Hampden District Attorney showed off a new tool Thursday to help them in their fight against drugs. It’s a device called TruNarc and it can test for suspected drugs in the field.

The new handheld drug analyzer was donated to the Hampden District Attorney’s office by the Massachusetts National Guard. It’s worth approximately $30,000 and will help to ensure the safety of officers and others across western mass.

The TruNarc handheld drug analyzer is a compact piece of equipment that can easily fit inside police cruisers. The device is going to be used by members of the narcotics task force from the D.A.’s office and it will allow testing of any suspected narcotics to happen on-site. It will speed up a process to identify the chemical makeup of any drug, like fentanyl. Currently, that happens inside a testing lab and it can take days, if not weeks.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni gave us a first look at TruNarc and said this is the latest step in the fight against the opioid crisis hitting western Massachusetts and the entire country.

“I think ultimately, we want to prevent people from dying…so, as district attorney, all our police officers and state troopers, and the national guard – I think I can speak on behalf of them – at this point, we want to save people’s lives. We want to prevent people from overdosing on drugs. We want to prevent people from getting addicted to substances like heroin and fentanyl, so this is an aid to that,” Gulluni explained.

It’s not the first time the Massachusetts National Guard has donated equipment to the D.A.’s office to battle drug trafficking and addiction across western Massachusetts. A partnership between the two sides has been ongoing for the past eight years.

