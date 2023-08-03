Heavy rain and flooding lead to increase in home repairs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The heavy showers have left western Mass. for now, leaving behind cleanup and repairs that need to be made to many people’s properties. Western Mass News spoke with some home improvement businesses to find out the impact it has on them.

July showers bring August home improvement projects for property owners across western Mass.. After weeks of heavy rain and flooding resulted in property damage for many people, home improvers were busy.

“We had quite a few emergency calls either people’s roof leaks or tree damage gutters not working properly, water coming into their basement or in and around windows and doors,” said Fran Beaulieu of Phil Beaulieu and Sons Home Improvement.

Fran Beaulieu tells Western Mass News it’s important to keep water out of your home. He shared a simple way you can keep your home dry.

“Sometimes some things can be repaired depending on how handy you are. If you want to climb a ladder, simply climb a ladder to unclog a gutter can change the whole picture no doubt,” explained Beaulieu

Meanwhile, local pool businesses have been busy replacing liners and working on other projects. However, with the ground being so wet, Ted Herbert of Teddy Bear Pools and Spas says they aren’t installing in-ground pools right now.

“We have thousands of in-ground customers that need liners and service, we put them as a priority, instead of doing new in-grounds we’re sticking this year primarily to taking care of our customers changing liners. We drain an inground pool a vinyl liner pool, what’s happening is the water pressure is so great underneath the ground, it’s lifting the liner, we get the liner out, we have to get rid of the water that’s underground and the water has been so unbelievable this year, more than the 58 years I’ve been in this industry, " said Herbert

With restoration costing a pretty penny, Beaulieu encourages people to check with their insurance companies when dealing with damage.

“If you took tree damage a lot of times that’s insurable so you can call your homeowner insurance and it could cost you your deductible and you can get it put back together,” said Beaulieu

