Increasing Humidity, Shower and Thunderstorm Chances Through Late Friday

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We saw a smoky sky for a lot of the day due to wildfire smoke drifting into New England from Canada. Most or all of the smoke remains high up in the atmosphere, so air quality remains good.

Warmer and breezy tonight across our area with occasional southerly wind gusts to 20mph. Mostly cloudy skies with a chance for a few showers or a thunderstorm overnight through Friday morning. Lows dip into the lower and middle 60s.

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day for a low-end risk for isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms. The morning begins quiet with only a chance for a shower or two, maybe a weak thunderstorm. Some sun breaks out and we become increasingly humid with highs in the upper 70s. From roughly 3-8pm, scattered showers and thunderstorms will move across western Mass with heavy rain and frequent lightning. There’s a low risk for strong to damaging wind gusts and hail too.

WATCH YOUR LATEST FORECAST STREAMING LIVE

Showers and storms exit near or after sunset and we likely get some developing fog through sunrise Saturday with temperatures falling into the low 60s.

A nice weekend on the way as high pressure builds to our northwest. Humidity lowers throughout the day Saturday and we end up with good sunshine and highs in the lower 80s. Cool and more comfortable Saturday night, then a bit warmer Sunday with more clouds.

Humidity increases early next week with a chance for a shower or thunderstorm later Monday and Tuesday. Seasonable warmth most of the week with some nicer weather Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.