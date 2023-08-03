PHOTOS: Gwyneth Paltrow lists her guesthouse on Airbnb

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023
(CNN) – A lot of people leverage their homes for extra income by renting out space on Airbnb.

Now, the platform’s long list of hosts includes Gwyneth Paltrow.

The actress and Goop founder announced in a Tuesday Instagram post she is listing her guesthouse in Montecito, California for a one-night stay.

In her post, Paltrow said increased isolation due to the pandemic has damaged our sense of community and “made our lives even more fragmented.”

The post included a video of Paltrow giving a guided tour of her home.

In addition to the home and its amenities, the offering includes an assortment of Paltrow’s Goop wellness products and a guided transcendental meditation session.

The guest will also enjoy a “chef’s dinner” with Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuk.

Booking requests for Paltrow’s guesthouse open on Aug. 15.

The one-night stay is scheduled for Sept. 9.

