Power outage forces closure of Forest Park pool, splash pad

According to city officials, the closure is due to an unsecheduled power outage.
By Samantha O'Connor and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Springfield’s Department of Parks and Recreation has announced the temporary closure of the pool and splash pad at Forest Park for Thursday.

According to city officials, the closure is due to an unsecheduled power outage.

Crews are working to restore power and the pool and splash pad should be reopened by Friday.

