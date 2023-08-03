Study: MassMutual Center generated $56.6 million in economic impact in FY23

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning more about the economic impact the MassMutual Center in Springfield has on our area. The home to the Thunderbirds, along with big performances and celebrity visits, has led to its best fiscal year on record.

The MassMutual Center in Springfield is becoming a major economic driver for western Massachusetts. In fact, general manager Sean Dolan told Western Mass News that events at the arena made the biggest fiscal impact in its 51-year history.

“It really speaks to the partnership between MGM, the city of Springfield, and the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority It’s an extremely exciting time for the building,” Dolan explained.

From July 2022 to this past June, the arena and convention center brought in millions of dollars to not just Springfield, but to the whole region. There was also a total attendance of 441,000 people all thanks to shows like Disney on Ice, Bruno Mars, Kevin Hart and the dynamic duo of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. However, just how much was brought in? According to the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority, an estimated $56.6 million was generated and nearly 600 jobs were created. When compared to the previous fiscal year, the arena had a gross economic impact of $47.1 million and created 555 jobs.

Dolan says one specific demographic helped bring in all of this money to the area.

“We’re bringing people from outside of western Massachusetts to the city and to the region, showcasing that region, showcasing that city, and then the hope is they’ll want to come back for leisure travel or for another event,” Dolan explained.

The MassMutual Center is looking ahead. Another season of Springfield Thunderbirds and American International College hockey is on tap, as well as other big shows including the recently announced performance of Jon Stewart, John Mulaney, and Pete Davidson coming in September.

“You look at the limited tour that they have, it’s incredible that Springfield is one of the cities. When you look at the fact that we’re competing with these major markets, that speaks to MGM and everything they’re bringing and everything the city of Springfield is doing,” Dolan added. “It’s to show that Springfield really is a destination.”

Overall, Dolan has a lot of hope for the next 12 months.

“I’m always going to bet on my team. I think we’ll break the numbers that we had for fiscal year ‘23. I think we have that momentum coming,” Dolan said.

The MassMutual Center looks to kick off this fiscal year on a high note with performances by Santana on August 6 and Bill Burr on August 12.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.