Town by Town: MGM celebrates anniversary, Dakin Humane Society holds fundraiser

Town by Town is taking you to Springfield and West Springfield.
By Photojournalist: Matt Lafreniere, Raegan Loughrey, Matt Sottile, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Ty Coney
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) -Town by Town is taking you to Springfield and West Springfield.

MGM Springfield celebrates its 5-year anniversary by volunteering with Revitalize CDC. Today, MGM Springfield returned to work on three homes, all owned by seniors, including one U.S. Air Force Military Veteran. MGM also celebrated its anniversary month by volunteering to work on three homes in the Memorial Square neighborhood.

Now to West Springfield where a local, family-owned business, Lift Truck Parts & Service, inc., launched a fundraiser to benefit the Dakin Humane Society. They are inviting the community to contribute with monetary donations to Dakin Humane Society Dakin Humane Society will also be collecting items daily from 10 to 3 outside of the Springfield Animal Resource Center.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are under arrest after a pursuit, that started in Holyoke, ended with a crash in...
2 arrested after police pursuit from Holyoke ends in Chicopee crash
State, Springfield, and Chicopee officers arrested a person in the area of Liberty Street on...
Holyoke man arrested following police chase from Chicopee to Springfield
Three famed comedians will soon be performing on one stage in Springfield.
Jon Stewart, John Mulaney, and Pete Davidson to perform in Springfield
Police in Springfield are looking for your help in locating a missing teenager.
Springfield Police looking for missing teenager
We’re learning new information about a weekend shooting in Springfield that sent three young...
3 juveniles hospitalized following weekend shooting in Springfield

Latest News

Gradually becoming more humid and unsettled through the end of the week.
Janna's Thursday Forecast
We are just weeks away from kids heading back to the classroom and one local nonprofit wants to...
Hampden non-profit collecting shoes for kids in need
We’re learning more about the Springfield man arrested in Chicopee after leading police on a...
Arraignment held for suspect accused in pursuit from Holyoke to Chicopee
The next time you go to change a lightbulb in your house, reach for an LED one.
Ban on sale of incandescent lightbulbs takes effect