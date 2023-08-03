Town by Town: MGM celebrates anniversary, Dakin Humane Society holds fundraiser

(WGGB/WSHM) -Town by Town is taking you to Springfield and West Springfield.

MGM Springfield celebrates its 5-year anniversary by volunteering with Revitalize CDC. Today, MGM Springfield returned to work on three homes, all owned by seniors, including one U.S. Air Force Military Veteran. MGM also celebrated its anniversary month by volunteering to work on three homes in the Memorial Square neighborhood.

Now to West Springfield where a local, family-owned business, Lift Truck Parts & Service, inc., launched a fundraiser to benefit the Dakin Humane Society. They are inviting the community to contribute with monetary donations to Dakin Humane Society Dakin Humane Society will also be collecting items daily from 10 to 3 outside of the Springfield Animal Resource Center.

