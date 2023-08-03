Town By Town: WWII vet celebrates 100th birthday, Wi-Fi at parks in South Hadley

(WGGB/WSHM) -Town by Town is taking you to Chicopee and South Hadley

A surprise birthday party for a 100-year-old World War 2 veteran in Chicopee. The Chicopee Council on Aging and Veteran’s Department was the brains behind the surprise party for Harvey Lafleur, a World War 2 veteran and longtime supporter of the senior center and veterans services in Chicopee. The party kicked off at 2 at the senior center on West Main Street, and Harvey showed up not long afterward. The mayor and state legislators were on hand for Harvey’s special day.

Now to South Hadley, the town is now offering free public Wi-Fi at Beachgrounds Park on Main Street and the town common on College Street at the intersection of Hadley and Woodbridge streets. Funding for this project was provided to the town by a grant from the Massachusetts Office of Business Development to the Economic Development Council of Western Massachusetts Incorporated.

