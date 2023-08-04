AIC fire shows first responders abilities to fight the elements

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Last Thursday, the community watched in shock after lightning struck the American International College campus, sparking a damaging fire at the health sciences building, Courniotes Hall. Thankfully, no one was inside.

Springfield Fire Department Captain Drew Piemonte was there last Thursday evening.

“Just rapid, fast-moving fire, tough conditions with the inclement weather we had to worry about the lightning in the area, severe thunderstorm cells were also in the area,” said Piemonte.

He tells western mass news getting the fire out was their priority, but so was safety. He breaks down what goes into responding to a fire when hazardous weather is involved.

“It’s inclement weather we have to deal with just like a snowstorm or any other weather that would happen to pop up, we have to exercise a lot of caution when coming up with our strategies and tactics on how to best keep the members safe so they don’t put themselves in a situation where they could be struck by lightning. Then they had to coordinate the attack effort on the fire with all that going on,” explained Piemonte

We also stopped by the American International College campus in Springfield Friday morning, to check out the damage one week later, we found windows smashed, the roof destroyed and crews inside working on the building.

AIC Police Chief Roberto Gonzalez tells Western Mass News - with the chance of storms on Friday, the department is prepared to again respond to whatever the weather throws their way.

“Rain sleet or snow we’re out there patrolling, the weather doesn’t make a difference to us

We always expect the unexpected, so we’re prepared for anything that comes to pass, right now, we do have security personnel dedicated to just that building along with an update of staff so if something was to happen again we would have a quick response, and we would have people on the scene immediately,” said Gonzalez.

With AIC’s fall semester beginning in a few weeks, we asked what the plans are for health sciences classes originally in Courniotes Hall. We’re told that accommodations are being worked out, and this should not impact students. Meanwhile, a fundraising effort to repair the building is also being planned by the college.

