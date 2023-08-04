‘Call your father’; Officer issues speeding ticket to teen driver going 132 mph, calls parents

A Florida officer pulled over a teenage driver for going more than 130 mph and called his parents. (Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida officer pulled over a teenage driver for going more than 130 mph.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Cpl. Greg Rittger clocked the 16-year-old driver going 132 mph on Interstate 4.

In a video released by the sheriff’s office, Rittger let the teen driver know how fast he was going on the interstate.

After asking whose car he was driving, Rittger told the teen to “call your father” as he wanted him to meet them on the highway.

“Dad, this is Cpl. Greg Rittger. I need you to come out here and pick up your son,” Rittger can be heard telling the boy’s father over the phone. “I just clocked your son at 132 mph.”

The officer gave the boy a citation while letting him know that if he was an adult, he would be going to jail for reckless driving.

The boy’s parents are then shown on video speaking to Rittger. He let them know about a previous teen driver who was caught speeding about 10 years ago. Unfortunately, that underage driver lost his life in a crash.

“He wrapped the car around a tree and now those parents don’t have a kid,” Rittger is heard telling the boy’s parents.

The sheriff’s office added, “Excessive speeding is a very real danger we work to combat every day.”

According to authorities, the teen driver, in this case, was issued a speeding ticket that required a court appearance along with a $1,104 statutory fine.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holyoke Police and Fire respond to Investigation on Main Street in Holyoke
1 person dead after being hit by vehicle on Route 5 in Holyoke
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
Two people are under arrest after a pursuit, that started in Holyoke, ended with a crash in...
2 arrested after police pursuit from Holyoke ends in Chicopee crash
Isolated showers around in the morning, then a line of thunderstorms approaches Friday...
Increasing Humidity, Shower and Thunderstorm Chances Through Late Friday
We’re learning more about the Springfield man arrested in Chicopee after leading police on a...
Arraignment held for suspect accused in pursuit from Holyoke to Chicopee

Latest News

FILE - Tennessee Reps. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, left, and Justin Jones, D-Nashville, speak to...
Both expelled members of ‘Tennessee Three’ win back their state House seats
The former President appeared before a judge Thursday afternoon, something one local community...
‘Not Above the Law’ rally held in Northampton after Trump pleads not guilty
Two U.S. Navy sailors have been arrested on charges related to national security and tied to...
2 US Navy sailors arrested on charges tied to national security and China
Two U.S. Navy sailors have been arrested on charges related to national security and tied to...
2 U.S. Navy sailors accused of spying for China
FILE - Migrants are escorted by a U.S. Army soldier after entering into El Paso, Texas from...
Appeals court allows Biden asylum restrictions to temporarily stay in place as case plays out