Hampden DA’s office details new strategy for 30-year old kidnapping case

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -This next Saturday marks 30 years since the abduction and murder of Holly Piirainen. Her case remains unsolved, but new strategies may change that.

When we spoke with District Attorney Gulluni, he made it clear that his office is still committed to finding answers, even 30 years later.

Holly Piirainen was abducted on August 5, 1993. Answers on who did it are still unknown.

What started as a 10-year-old walking to her grandparent’s neighbors to see puppies with her younger brother, led to her never coming back.

The last time we reported on this story, new evidence had been released by the Hampden District Attorney’s office, a tank top found at the crime scene.

Western Mass News spoke with Hampden District Attorney, Anthony Gulluni. He tells us he remains vigilant to find new answers for Holly’s family.

“I meet with the family on a regular basis. Usually twice a year. We met last week, and we provided them with all the updates we were able to give and assured them that my team and I continue to work this case like it just happened. and We have not lost any energy or commitment to finding out what happened to holly and who did it,” said Gulluni

D.A. Gulluni says he plans to implement a new strategy to keep the case moving.

“We are beginning a process of genetic genealogy for Holly’s case.” butt to: “In the near future we are going to hold an event in the Brimfield area asking for the public’s assistance by providing their DNA sample. For free. We are going to provide the kits.” butt to: “and It’s allowing us to build out a greater DNA database and that database might allow us, through further investigation, to solve this case,” explained Gulluni

Using genetic genealogy and DNA technology is a strategy that Creaig Dunton, professor of criminal justice at Western New England University, says comes with its own controversy.

“There’s a lot of concern with any of these different – these products where you can have your heritage tested. You know, you collect DNA, and you mail it off and they tell you what regions your background is from. The controversy comes from what happens with that genetic material once you’ve submitted it. So, if people have access to it for investigations, that’s where kind of the controversy lies. Because is about privacy, and you know, people, when they are doing these aren’t necessarily knowingly waving their rights to privacy around that. So, that’s where a lot of the concern comes in,” explained Dunton.

Dunton tells Western Mass News that although we could be seeing DNA technology used for investigations more frequently, we shouldn’t be relying completely on these genetic results.

“DNA technology, even forensic technology, is not perfect. I think a lot of people have that misconception that if there is DNA that’s collected and tested, it is 100% definitive. That’s not the case,” warned Dunton.

We reached out to Holly’s family for comment on the glimpse of hope that D.A. Gulluni is offering by using genetic testing to find answers but have yet to hear back.

D.A. Gulluni tells us their end goal remains the same even 30 years later.

“Holly’s disappearance and death, for the entire county and certainly the eastern part of the county where Holly lived and her family still lives, that’s an open wound that, you know, will never heal. But, if answers are provided through a criminal justice process, if there is punishment of someone or persons who are responsible, you know, we think it helps to bring some form of closure,” said Gulluni

In partnership with Holly’s family, D.A. Gulluni is still asking the public for assistance. He says it doesn’t matter how small a detail is, since any information could be the missing piece that they’ve been looking for to help solve the case.

