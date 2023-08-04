‘Not Above the Law’ rally held in Northampton after Trump pleads not guilty

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The former President appeared before a judge Thursday afternoon, something one local community took to the streets to celebrate.

The message from Thursday’s rally was simple: no one, not even the former president, is above the law. Now, participants from the event say they are happy this day has finally come.

From Boston to Washington D.C. to right in Northampton, people around the nation for and against Donald Trump rallied as the former president was arraigned in federal court.

The former President appeared in a Washington D.C. courtroom Thursday afternoon to answer to charges that he used ‘unlawful means’ in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all four of those federal charges but many, like the event’s organizer Debby Pastrich-Kelmer, say that’s not enough.

“We were waiting for the day of the DOJ indictment, or if Georgia happened first we were going to have it for that, we are protesting to say no one is above the law and Trump needs to be held accountable for what he’s done. If something doesn’t happen from this, our democracy is gone and no one is going to trust the government anymore. He just can’t get away with it,” said Pastrich-Kelemer.

Others, like John who asked us not to use his last name, say rallies like these are a wasted effort.

“I’m glad people are doing peaceful protesting but there’s more that has to be done in our community, with our homelessness, let the justice department do its job,” said John

Instead, he is calling on a higher power to handle these allegations.

“I just look at it this way, put it in god’s hands. god will take care of it,” said John

Others came out to show their support for the Department of Justice and its effort to prosecute the former president.

“This is an extremely, extremely problematic situation that he’s in. If he doesn’t get a lot of years then something is wrong,” said Jonathan Tetherly of Chicopee

Tetherly says he isn’t concerned whether or not Trump will serve any time, but rather if he’ll ever serve in office again.

“I just want to make sure he is never our president again,” said Tetherly

Pastrich-Kelmer called Thursday, a ‘bittersweet’ moment in American history, she is hoping Thursday’s event spreads the message that leadership should never be allowed to interfere with political elections. Trump, who is the GOP frontrunner for the 2024 presidential election, has also been under indictment two other times. He denies any wrongdoing.

