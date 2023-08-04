Residents urging action after man is struck and killed along Route 5 in Holyoke

Holyoke Police and Fire respond to Investigation on Main Street in Holyoke
Holyoke Police and Fire respond to Investigation on Main Street in Holyoke(Western Mass News)
By Glenn Kittle, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - People are speaking out in Holyoke after a man was hit by a Jeep while walking along Route 5 on Wednesday and later died. One local city councilor wants to prevent fatal accidents like this that one, going forward.

The circumstances of this pedestrian crash are still being investigated by police, but people we spoke with off-camera were surprised it happened since they said there are two crosswalks available for people to cross at one end of the busy road right before entering West Springfield. However, others we spoke with told us motorists often disregard the speed limit and other road signs.

“I get nervous. I’m here all day long, eight-and-a-half, nine hours a day. The traffic is zipping up and how here. Something needs to be done,” said Lori Ormston of Easthampton.

LEARN MORE: 1 person dead after being hit by vehicle on Route 5 in Holyoke

“Our parking lot goes out onto Route 5. At times, it’s difficult to get out into the proper lane and the trucks’ air brakes go on all day. You can hear them spotting quickly because the drivers are driving so quickly,” added Jennipher McCabe of Westfield.

We’re getting answers on what local leaders plan to do to improve pedestrian safety on Route 5. Holyoke City Councilor David Bartley told Western Mass News that there is currently a plan in place to take out one of the lanes and create a bike path on the north hand side, but in response to this week’s crash, he does see areas of Route 5 that could use improvement.

“Near MiraVista approximately to where the accident occurred, there is no sidewalk on that side. There is a sidewalk on the east side of the street, so it can be a dangerous area,’ Bartley added.

Bartley believes upping the police presence in the area can convince drivers to slow down and potentially save more lives in the process.

“We, as city councilors, we hear that all the time from constituents. These cars speed all over the place, even someone in the crosswalk. They don’t care, they’ll just roll right through,” Bartley noted.

We reached out to both Mass. State Police and Holyoke Police for new information on Wednesday’s fatal crash and have yet to hear back.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holyoke Police and Fire respond to Investigation on Main Street in Holyoke
1 person dead after being hit by vehicle on Route 5 in Holyoke
The final day for the Christmas Tree Shops has officially been set.
Christmas Tree Shops announces closure date
Firefighters were called to 321 Wilbraham Street at about 4 p.m. Thursday.
Fire reported in Palmer on Wilbraham St.
First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Friday afternoon forecast
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all of Western Mass Until 8PM
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift announces more Eras Tour dates

Latest News

Officers discovered a loaded 9mm with a round chambered in the 46-year-old passenger’s backpack
TSA officers stop third firearm at Tweed New Haven Airport
Lionel Valentin
South Hadley Police looking for missing man
Three famed comedians will soon be performing on one stage in Springfield.
Tickets now on sale for ‘Jon, John, and Pete’ show at MassMutual Center
Many Facebook users around the world are eligible for money after the social media platform’s...
Ways to protect your social media privacy following Facebook settlement