Residents urging action after man is struck and killed along Route 5 in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - People are speaking out in Holyoke after a man was hit by a Jeep while walking along Route 5 on Wednesday and later died. One local city councilor wants to prevent fatal accidents like this that one, going forward.

The circumstances of this pedestrian crash are still being investigated by police, but people we spoke with off-camera were surprised it happened since they said there are two crosswalks available for people to cross at one end of the busy road right before entering West Springfield. However, others we spoke with told us motorists often disregard the speed limit and other road signs.

“I get nervous. I’m here all day long, eight-and-a-half, nine hours a day. The traffic is zipping up and how here. Something needs to be done,” said Lori Ormston of Easthampton.

“Our parking lot goes out onto Route 5. At times, it’s difficult to get out into the proper lane and the trucks’ air brakes go on all day. You can hear them spotting quickly because the drivers are driving so quickly,” added Jennipher McCabe of Westfield.

We’re getting answers on what local leaders plan to do to improve pedestrian safety on Route 5. Holyoke City Councilor David Bartley told Western Mass News that there is currently a plan in place to take out one of the lanes and create a bike path on the north hand side, but in response to this week’s crash, he does see areas of Route 5 that could use improvement.

“Near MiraVista approximately to where the accident occurred, there is no sidewalk on that side. There is a sidewalk on the east side of the street, so it can be a dangerous area,’ Bartley added.

Bartley believes upping the police presence in the area can convince drivers to slow down and potentially save more lives in the process.

“We, as city councilors, we hear that all the time from constituents. These cars speed all over the place, even someone in the crosswalk. They don’t care, they’ll just roll right through,” Bartley noted.

We reached out to both Mass. State Police and Holyoke Police for new information on Wednesday’s fatal crash and have yet to hear back.

