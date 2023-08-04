Rest in peace: Department of public safety mourns loss of service horse

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Ana was its 17th certified working horse.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said Ana was its 17th certified working horse.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Texas Department of Public Safety is mourning the loss of one of its service horses.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the department announced the passing of Ana.

The department said Ana was its 17th certified working horse.

Ana served the state of Texas to ensure the safety of its citizens through her work on patrols, crowd control, and even school visits.

“Thank you for your service, Ana, and may you rest in peace,” the department said.

Further information, including a cause of death, was not released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holyoke Police and Fire respond to Investigation on Main Street in Holyoke
1 person dead after being hit by vehicle on Route 5 in Holyoke
Some early fog will give way to sunny skies Saturday with falling humidity.
Storm Chances Fizzling Tonight; Dry Weather Returns this Weekend
The final day for the Christmas Tree Shops has officially been set.
Christmas Tree Shops announces closure date
Firefighters were called to 321 Wilbraham Street at about 4 p.m. Thursday.
Fire reported in Palmer on Wilbraham St.
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift announces more Eras Tour dates

Latest News

A cyberattack has disrupted hospital computer systems in several states.
A cyberattack has disrupted hospitals and health care in 5 states
In this photo taken from video, a man jumps on a car as a crowd runs through the street on...
Crowd overwhelms New York City’s Union Square over videogame console giveaway
Nine members of Congress wait to enter Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Friday, Aug. 4,...
Shots again fired at site of Parkland school massacre in reenactment after lawmakers visit
Crews were called to a building fire on the campus of American International Campus in...
AIC fire shows first responders abilities to fight the elements
Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton (2) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington linebacker...
University of Oregon trustees vote unanimously to join Big Ten Conference, another blow to Pac-12