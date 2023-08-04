Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all of western Mass until 8pm

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for all of western Mass through 8pm tonight…

Tracking scattered strong to severe thunderstorms developing across New York this afternoon and moving east and south into this evening. These storms likely come together in a broken line as they make their way through western Mass from roughly 5pm through 9 or 10pm. The severe threat for our area is mainly damaging straight line wind gusts, though some hail is also possible.

Heavy rainfall is likely with these thunderstorms along with frequent cloud to ground lightning, so be sure to bring your outdoor activities inside this evening. Skies will gradually clear a bit behind the line of storms from north to south and slightly cooler, drier air will build in. Gusty breezes ease and wind becomes light to calm with developing fog through sunrise.

Looks like a dry weekend is on the way! Saturday begins with low clouds and fog that give way to mainly sunny skies. It may feel a bit muggy in the morning, but humidity looks to lower throughout the day. The afternoon is looking lovely with highs in the lower 80s, a nice northwesterly breeze, lower humidity, and sunshine.

Temperatures cool into the 50s Saturday night with a clear sky and light breezes. Sunday begins cool and comfy with sunny skies and a light breeze. Temperatures should get a bit warmer with middle 80s for the valley by the afternoon along with more clouds.

Humidity begins to rise again Sunday evening and dew points will be higher to start the week. Both Monday and Tuesday look warm, humid and unsettled with a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Wednesday and Thursday look a little nicer with more sun and slightly lower humidity, but warm, typical summer temperatures hang tight.

