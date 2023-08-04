South Hadley Police looking for missing man

Lionel Valentin
Lionel Valentin(South Hadley Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in South Hadley are looking for your help in locating a missing man.

They said that 42-year-old Lionel Valentin left his South Hadley home around 6 a.m. Thursday and is known to be driving a blue 2011 Ford F-150 pickup truck with Massachustts plates: 3RSL44. The truck was last seen in the area of East Columbus Avenue in Springfield around 7:35 a.m. Thursday.

“Family reports that he has not taken his prescribed medications and was scheduled to be at work yesterday morning but never showed up there,” police added.

Valentin is approximately 5′9 tall, weighs 150 to 160 pounds, and has a slim build, brown hair, and brown eyes. Investigators do not have information as to the clothes he was last wearing, but he does have ‘Lion’ and ‘Leo’ tattooed on his right arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Hadley Police at (413) 538-8231 and press “0″ to reach a dispatcher.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holyoke Police and Fire respond to Investigation on Main Street in Holyoke
1 person dead after being hit by vehicle on Route 5 in Holyoke
The final day for the Christmas Tree Shops has officially been set.
Christmas Tree Shops announces closure date
Firefighters were called to 321 Wilbraham Street at about 4 p.m. Thursday.
Fire reported in Palmer on Wilbraham St.
First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Friday afternoon forecast
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all of Western Mass Until 8PM
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift announces more Eras Tour dates

Latest News

Three famed comedians will soon be performing on one stage in Springfield.
Tickets now on sale for ‘Jon, John, and Pete’ show at MassMutual Center
Many Facebook users around the world are eligible for money after the social media platform’s...
Ways to protect your social media privacy following Facebook settlement
TSA officers seized a spring-loaded knife from a man’s carry-on luggage on Thursday.
Knife seized by TSA agents at Boston’s Logan Airport
The former President appeared before a judge Thursday afternoon, something one local community...
‘Not Above the Law’ rally held in Northampton after Trump pleads not guilty