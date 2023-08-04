South Hadley Police looking for missing man

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in South Hadley are looking for your help in locating a missing man.

They said that 42-year-old Lionel Valentin left his South Hadley home around 6 a.m. Thursday and is known to be driving a blue 2011 Ford F-150 pickup truck with Massachustts plates: 3RSL44. The truck was last seen in the area of East Columbus Avenue in Springfield around 7:35 a.m. Thursday.

“Family reports that he has not taken his prescribed medications and was scheduled to be at work yesterday morning but never showed up there,” police added.

Valentin is approximately 5′9 tall, weighs 150 to 160 pounds, and has a slim build, brown hair, and brown eyes. Investigators do not have information as to the clothes he was last wearing, but he does have ‘Lion’ and ‘Leo’ tattooed on his right arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Hadley Police at (413) 538-8231 and press “0″ to reach a dispatcher.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.