Springfield Thunderbirds captain Tommy Cross retires after 12-year career

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield Thunderbirds defenseman and captain Tommy Cross announced his retirement Friday from hockey following a 12-year professional playing career with the following statement to the Thunderbirds and their fans:

“I would like to take the chance to thank the fans for an incredible four seasons as part of the Springfield Thunderbirds. It was an honor to play hockey in Western Massachusetts in a city with such a proud tradition and rich hockey history. The enthusiasm and energy of the fans during the 2022 Calder Cup playoff run will be something that I will always remember. The entire Thunderbirds organization has been graciously kind and generous to my family, and for that, we are very thankful and appreciative. Thank you to the staff, coaches, front office, and all of my teammates for making Springfield such a special place to play.”

Cross played 135 games as a Thunderbird with a calling for coming up big in clutch moments. Five of Cross’ 15 goals as a Thunderbird were game-winning tallies, which included 3 overtime winners during the 2021-2022 season.

“In this business, we are always looking for mentors and leaders who are quality people on and off the ice, and Tommy Cross is all of those things,” said Thunderbirds General Manager Kevin Maxwell. “Tommy had such a positive and influential effect on our younger players, one that will be felt for years to come. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

The Thunderbirds open their season on October 14th at home versus the Hartford Wolf Pack.

