Storm Chances Fizzling Tonight; Dry Weather Returns this Weekend

By Janna Brown
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for all of western Mass through 8pm tonight…

Our forecast for severe weather seems to be falling apart this evening as storms continue to lose steam and become spottier as they move toward western Mass. Showers and a few thunderstorms remain possible through about 9-10pm or so, but our severe threat is looking like a bust.

Continue to keep an eye on the radar with our western Mass weather app and head inside if you see lightning, but overall tonight’s weather isn’t looking overly dramatic or impactful.

Looks like a dry weekend is on the way! Saturday begins with low clouds and fog that give way to mainly sunny skies. It may feel a bit muggy in the morning, but humidity looks to lower throughout the day. The afternoon is looking lovely with highs in the lower 80s, a nice northwesterly breeze, lower humidity, and sunshine.

Temperatures cool into the 50s Saturday night with a clear sky and light breezes. Sunday begins cool and comfy with sunny skies and a light breeze. Temperatures should get a bit warmer with middle 80s for the valley by the afternoon along with more clouds.

Humidity begins to rise again Sunday evening and dew points will be higher to start the week. Both Monday and Tuesday look warm, humid and unsettled with a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Wednesday and Thursday look a little nicer with more sun and slightly lower humidity, but warm, typical summer temperatures hang tight.

