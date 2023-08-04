Tickets now on sale for ‘Jon, John, and Pete’ show at MassMutual Center

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Tickets are going fast for a big comedy show coming to the MassMutual Center next month. The act features big names - Jon Stewart, John Mulaney, and Pete Davidson - and tickets went on sale Friday for the general public.

Performances continue to bring thousands of people to the MassMutual Center and comedy lovers are already excited for a huge show coming to the venue in September for one night and one night only.

“‘I have to get a ticket’ I told my friend and I just bought tickets for the two of us,” said Sandy Hart of Amherst.

“I was kind of surprised, truthfully, because I think it’s three big headliners on their own, almost each of them. To have them all together on one night, it seemed like a great deal,” added Rod Cardwell of Manchester, CT.

Earlier this week, MGM Springfield announced not one, not two, but three comedians would be stopping by Springfield as part of their limited tour and that’s no joke. Former host of Comedy Central’s ‘The Daily Show’ Jon Stewart, two-time Emmy award-winning writer and actor John Mulaney, and former longtime ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast member Pete Davidson. MassMutual Center General Manager Sean Dolan told Western Mass News that there was a lot of planning involved.

“It’s working with MGM and the corporate booking team and the fact that we have access to these amazing agents and promoters showcasing the success we’ve had on sale and the shows we have upcoming,” Dolan explained.

As of Friday, tickets are ranging from $75 plus applicable fees all the way to $375. We caught up with some ticket buyers who love all three celebrities and told us what they are most excited about.

“(I’m looking forward to) just laughs and a good time out with some friends,” Cardwell added. “I love this venue, too. I’ve been coming here since I was a kid. It’s just unique in its character and size. It’s nice.”

“I don’t know how they’re going to interact with each other. It’s just exciting to be able to see them,” said Sandy Hart of Amherst. “Each one, I like for different reasons, but I like all of them. That’s what’s so amazing that they’re all together.”

At least two-thirds of the tickets were sold during pre-sale Wednesday and Thursday. Dolan said he expects this event to sell-out and the economic impact will be huge.

“When we have these top-tier events come in, we always leave the city saying, ‘Wow, what an incredible experience that was’ from start to finish in Springfield. That’s why that momentum continues to build and we’re looking forward to the future and whatever bookings are going to come as a result of that,” Dolan added.

The ‘Jon, John, and Pete’ show is scheduled for Friday, September 8 at 7:30 p.m. If you want to buy tickets before they are all gone, CLICK HERE.

