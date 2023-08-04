TSA officers stop third firearm at Tweed New Haven Airport

Officers discovered a loaded 9mm with a round chambered in the 46-year-old passenger’s backpack
Officers discovered a loaded 9mm with a round chambered in the 46-year-old passenger’s backpack(TSA)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers prevented a male passenger from carrying a loaded firearm onto an airplane Thursday at Tweed New Haven Airport.

During Thursday afternoon security screening, TSA officers detected a firearm a male passenger’s carry-on bag.

TSA immediately notified the New Haven Police (NHPD) who quickly responded and discovered a loaded 9mm with a round chambered in the 46-year-old passenger’s backpack.

During the interview, the South Carolina resident stated he was in a rush and forgot to put the firearm in his checked luggage. The passenger ended up missing his flight.

“Even if you have a valid permit to carry, there are proper procedures you still have follow in order to travel with a firearm,” said William Csontos, TSA Federal Security Director for Connecticut.

“When traveling with a firearm, gun owners need to have a permit to carry, and ensure the firearm is in a locked hard-sided container as checked baggage only.

Finally, they need to declare the firearm and/or ammunition to the airline when checking their bag at the ticket counter.

This was the eighth firearm detected in Connecticut in 2023.

TSA officers have detected a total of 35 firearms at New England security checkpoints this year; 12 at BOS, 6 at PWM, 5 at BDL, 3 each at HVN and BGR, 2 each at PVD and BTV and 1 each at MHT and AUG.

In 2022 there was a record 47 firearm detections at New England security checkpoints. TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint.

A typical first offense for carrying a loaded gun into a checkpoint is $3,000 and can go as high as $15,000 depending on any mitigating circumstances.

This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane.

The complete list of civil penalties is posted online. If a traveler with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck®, that individual will lose their TSA PreCheck privileges.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holyoke Police and Fire respond to Investigation on Main Street in Holyoke
1 person dead after being hit by vehicle on Route 5 in Holyoke
The final day for the Christmas Tree Shops has officially been set.
Christmas Tree Shops announces closure date
Firefighters were called to 321 Wilbraham Street at about 4 p.m. Thursday.
Fire reported in Palmer on Wilbraham St.
First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Friday afternoon forecast
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all of Western Mass Until 8PM
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift announces more Eras Tour dates

Latest News

Lionel Valentin
South Hadley Police looking for missing man
Three famed comedians will soon be performing on one stage in Springfield.
Tickets now on sale for ‘Jon, John, and Pete’ show at MassMutual Center
Many Facebook users around the world are eligible for money after the social media platform’s...
Ways to protect your social media privacy following Facebook settlement
TSA officers seized a spring-loaded knife from a man’s carry-on luggage on Thursday.
Knife seized by TSA agents at Boston’s Logan Airport