Agawam Fire Department responds to structure fire on Springfield Street

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Around 1:30 p.m. Saturday morning, Agawam Fire Department personnel were deployed to 509 Springfield St for a structure fire.

The fire was contained to a small portion of the structure, however, several residents were transported for smoke inhalation.

The fire is under investigation by the Agawam Fire Department, the Agawam Police Department, and State Police troopers assigned to the State Fire Marshall’s office.

The Agawam Fire Department wants to thank all the mutual aid partners who responded to the fire for their assistance.

