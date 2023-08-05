Authorities looking to identify robbery suspect at RJ’s auto pros
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police are looking for help in identifying a suspect in a cash register robbery
On, Saturday morning at 4:45 a.m., an unidentified person pulled up on a motorcycle and broke the front door glass at RJ’s Auto Pros.
He then stole the cash drawer from the shop’s front counter.
If you have any information regarding this suspect, please contact Brimfield Police Department dispatch at (330) 677-1234, or email crimetips@brimfieldpolice.com.
Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.