Authorities looking to identify robbery suspect at RJ’s auto pros

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police are looking for help in identifying a suspect in a cash register robbery

On, Saturday morning at 4:45 a.m., an unidentified person pulled up on a motorcycle and broke the front door glass at RJ’s Auto Pros.

He then stole the cash drawer from the shop’s front counter.

If you have any information regarding this suspect, please contact Brimfield Police Department dispatch at (330) 677-1234, or email crimetips@brimfieldpolice.com.

