Authorities looking to identify robbery suspect at RJ’s auto pros

Police are looking to identify this robbery suspect.
Police are looking to identify this robbery suspect.(Brimfield Police Department)
By Ty Coney
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police are looking for help in identifying a suspect in a cash register robbery

On, Saturday morning at 4:45 a.m., an unidentified person pulled up on a motorcycle and broke the front door glass at RJ’s Auto Pros.

He then stole the cash drawer from the shop’s front counter.

If you have any information regarding this suspect, please contact Brimfield Police Department dispatch at (330) 677-1234, or email crimetips@brimfieldpolice.com.

