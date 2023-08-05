Bud Light controversy cost Anheuser-Busch $395 million in sales, report says

Anheuser-Busch cited a decline in U.S. sales during this year's second quarter due to its Bud...
Anheuser-Busch cited a decline in U.S. sales during this year's second quarter due to its Bud Light brand.(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Anheuser-Busch reports revenue fell by 10 percent last quarter, according to its latest earnings report.

The company reported it lost $395 million during second-quarter sales this year.

Thursday, the company said that U.S. revenue fell as sales of Bud Light slumped.

America’s former longtime No. 1 beer has faced backlash since April after sponsoring transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The $395 million year-over-year revenue drop in North America during that period included sales in Canada, where revenue rose.

According to the report, that suggests the slump was isolated to the U.S. and that the losses on Bud Light may have been even greater.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holyoke Police and Fire respond to Investigation on Main Street in Holyoke
1 person dead after being hit by vehicle on Route 5 in Holyoke
Some early fog will give way to sunny skies Saturday with falling humidity.
Storm Chances Fizzling Tonight; Dry Weather Returns this Weekend
The final day for the Christmas Tree Shops has officially been set.
Christmas Tree Shops announces closure date
Firefighters were called to 321 Wilbraham Street at about 4 p.m. Thursday.
Fire reported in Palmer on Wilbraham St.
Police in South Hadley are looking for your help in locating a missing man.
South Hadley Police looking for missing man

Latest News

Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton (2) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington linebacker...
Big Ten grabs Oregon, Washington; Big 12 completes Pac-12 raid with Arizona, Arizona State and Utah
In this photo taken from video, a man jumps on a car as a crowd runs through the street on...
Thousands overwhelm New York’s Union Square for streamer giveaway, tossing chairs and pounding cars
Authorities said first responders from several agencies were at the scene.
Idaho bus filled with teen campers crashes on winding highway, injuring 11
Town by Town is taking you to Springfield and Wilbraham
Town by Town: 50th Correctional officer graduation, Wilbraham Golf Fundraiser