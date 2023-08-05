Flip Circus comes to Holyoke Mall this weekend

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Flip Circus is bringing performers from around the world to the paper city this weekend.

The Holyoke Mall parking lot has been transformed this weekend as the flip circus is making a stop in Holyoke as part of their inaugural 20-23 international tour.

Circus-goers enter the bright red and white striped tent to find a fully immersive experience waiting for them.

Alexa Vazquez is a performer for flip circus and spoke with us ahead of Friday’s opening show.

“As soon as you walk through the doors at Flip, it’s like you’re walking into a movie theater. We have A/C, and heaters if it’s cold, you just go in and immerse yourself in that world. You’re going to see a lot of the performances from up here coming from different parts of the world. They’re coming from Italy, from Spain, from Colombia, they’re performing high-intensity acts for the whole family.” said Vazquez

Flip Circus was created during the pandemic and this weekend will be their first time stopping in Holyoke, much to the excitement of many who attended Friday’s show.

Tristin Solaris who tells us it’s his first time in the circus and he and his family are coming with high hopes for the show.

“I’m not expecting but I’m hoping to see a magician!” said Solaris.

Pelham resident Kate Finkle tells Western Mass News careful planning went into her ‘circus ready’ outfit.

“I just wanted to feel like I was part of the circus so I had to go in with my long tutu!” said Finkle.

Vazquez says it’s a performance the whole family can enjoy.

“Everybody is going to enjoy the show! You’re so close to the performers on stage, it makes everything more thrilling,” said Vazquez

If you missed out on the show tonight, there is still a chance to see the group in action. Performances will continue throughout the weekend as well as next Monday and Tuesday.

