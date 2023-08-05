Hit movie ‘Barbie’ leads to increased sales at MGM Springfield restaurants

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -MGM Springfield is seeing pink following a boost in business due to the Barbie movie. MGM officials tell Western Mass News there has been a sea of pink at restaurants within the casino resort.

They say people are enjoying some meals before heading upstairs to see “Barbie” at the Regal Cinemas. They say the numbers have been much higher than what they’ve seen so far in the post-covid era.

“The long-lasting impact we hope is that it brings people back. If they come and have a meal at Tap or any of our other restaurants, that they enjoyed it. So they don’t have to just come back for a movie, they say hey, we want to go have dinner at Tap again because that was a good meal before we saw a great movie,” said MGM Springfield Director of Hospitality, Chris Smigel.

MGM says the biggest impact has been Monday through Thursday, which is generally not as busy as Friday through Sunday.

