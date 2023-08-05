Hit movie ‘Barbie’ leads to increased sales at MGM Springfield restaurants

MGM Springfield is seeing pink following a boost in business due to the Barbie movie.
By Ty Coney and Robin Stockler
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -MGM Springfield is seeing pink following a boost in business due to the Barbie movie. MGM officials tell Western Mass News there has been a sea of pink at restaurants within the casino resort.

They say people are enjoying some meals before heading upstairs to see “Barbie” at the Regal Cinemas. They say the numbers have been much higher than what they’ve seen so far in the post-covid era.

“The long-lasting impact we hope is that it brings people back. If they come and have a meal at Tap or any of our other restaurants, that they enjoyed it. So they don’t have to just come back for a movie, they say hey, we want to go have dinner at Tap again because that was a good meal before we saw a great movie,” said MGM Springfield Director of Hospitality, Chris Smigel.

MGM says the biggest impact has been Monday through Thursday, which is generally not as busy as Friday through Sunday.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holyoke Police and Fire respond to Investigation on Main Street in Holyoke
1 person dead after being hit by vehicle on Route 5 in Holyoke
Some early fog will give way to sunny skies Saturday with falling humidity.
Storm Chances Fizzling Tonight; Dry Weather Returns this Weekend
The final day for the Christmas Tree Shops has officially been set.
Christmas Tree Shops announces closure date
Firefighters were called to 321 Wilbraham Street at about 4 p.m. Thursday.
Fire reported in Palmer on Wilbraham St.
Police in South Hadley are looking for your help in locating a missing man.
South Hadley Police looking for missing man

Latest News

Town by Town is taking you to Springfield and Wilbraham
Town by Town: 50th Correctional officer graduation, Wilbraham Golf Fundraiser
Some residents worry no one cares enough to help.
Getting Answers: Bergen Circle without hot water, multiple issues
We also stopped by the American International College campus in Springfield Friday morning, to...
AIC fire shows first responders abilities to fight the elements
Town by Town is taking you to Springfield and Wilbraham
Town by Town: 50th Correctional officer graduation, Wilbraham Golf Fundraiser