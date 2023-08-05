‘Hockey Day’ event honors hockey history, professional athletes in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Hockey Heritage Society put on their 11th annual “Hockey Day” to honor Springfield’s professional hockey history.

Hockey fans got the chance to meet Springfield hockey legends at the 11th annual “Hockey Day” at the Big E fairgrounds in West Springfield.

Some of the former players at Saturday’s gathering played for Springfield as far back as the 60′s when the current Springfield Thunderbirds were known as the Springfield Indians.

Dan McCarthy played for the team back in the 80′s. He told Western Mass News, this hockey reunion is an event like no other.

“It’s probably the best honoring of reunion hockey day events in the country,” said McCarthy. “Of all the professional hockey teams. These guys do the best job.”

Fans of the teams not only go to see some of the Springfield Indians merchandise.

Event coordinators also displayed the jerseys of those players who made it to the NHL. Some of them got their chance to lift the Stanley Cup.

“We’ve got 24 players from the past who are here today,” added Lou Bordeaux, founder of the Springfield Hockey Heritage Society. “All combined over 27 hundred games in a Springfield uniform. They represent different halls of fame. They’ve won Calder Cups, there’s been Stanley Cup players that came through Springfield. It’s just a great day for hockey in Springfield.”

For McCarthy, the best part of the event for him is talking hockey with the fans.

“To come here and just talk so called ‘hockey turkey’ with everybody it’s fantastic,” expressed McCarthy. “To talk with guys that played years ago and how good they were and learn their history and who they are is fantastic.”

Meanwhile, fans are more than happy to have personal conversations with Springfield hockey legends.

“For the people who have attended games here in Springfield over the years, it’s just an opportunity to meet like I said 24 players that have been there in the past,” noted Bordeaux. “The players love it just as much as the fans do.”

