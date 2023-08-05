Railroad worker killed, after struck by track repair vehicle in Great Barrington

Emergency crews responded to reports of a railroad worker struck by a vehicle in Great Barrington on Friday morning.
By Raegan Loughrey and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
According to the Great Barrington Police Department, a railroad worker was injured and killed shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday morning, when a railroad track repair vehicle struck him.

The worker was in a remote area of the tracks in Great Barrington when the accident occurred.

Authorities revealed that once he was found, he was flown by Life Flight to Baystate Medical Center where he later died due to the extent of his injuries.

The identity of that railroad worker has not yet been released at this time.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

