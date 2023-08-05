Town by Town: 50th Correctional officer graduation, Wilbraham Golf Fundraiser

(WGGB/WSHM) -Town by Town is taking you to Springfield and Wilbraham

This morning, Western New England University hosted the 50th Graduation Ceremony for the Western Mass. County Correctional Officer’s Academy. The event was held inside the university’s Rivers building in Springfield. It began around 8:30 Friday morning, wrapping up around 10.

Now to our next stop, Wilbraham where Helix Human Services held their 35th annual golf tournament fundraiser to benefit children and families in western Massachusetts. The event took place Friday afternoon at the Country Club of Wilbraham. Helix Human Services, a leading non-profit organization, has been located in Springfield for 158 years.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.