Town by Town: 50th Correctional officer graduation, Wilbraham Golf Fundraiser

Town by Town is taking you to Springfield and Wilbraham
By Olivia Hickey and Ty Coney
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) -Town by Town is taking you to Springfield and Wilbraham

This morning, Western New England University hosted the 50th Graduation Ceremony for the Western Mass. County Correctional Officer’s Academy. The event was held inside the university’s Rivers building in Springfield. It began around 8:30 Friday morning, wrapping up around 10.

Now to our next stop, Wilbraham where Helix Human Services held their 35th annual golf tournament fundraiser to benefit children and families in western Massachusetts. The event took place Friday afternoon at the Country Club of Wilbraham. Helix Human Services, a leading non-profit organization, has been located in Springfield for 158 years.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holyoke Police and Fire respond to Investigation on Main Street in Holyoke
1 person dead after being hit by vehicle on Route 5 in Holyoke
Some early fog will give way to sunny skies Saturday with falling humidity.
Storm Chances Fizzling Tonight; Dry Weather Returns this Weekend
The final day for the Christmas Tree Shops has officially been set.
Christmas Tree Shops announces closure date
Firefighters were called to 321 Wilbraham Street at about 4 p.m. Thursday.
Fire reported in Palmer on Wilbraham St.
Police in South Hadley are looking for your help in locating a missing man.
South Hadley Police looking for missing man

Latest News

MGM Springfield is seeing pink following a boost in business due to the Barbie movie.
Hit movie ‘Barbie’ leads to increased sales at MGM Springfield restaurants
Some residents worry no one cares enough to help.
Getting Answers: Bergen Circle without hot water, multiple issues
We also stopped by the American International College campus in Springfield Friday morning, to...
AIC fire shows first responders abilities to fight the elements
Town by Town is taking you to Springfield and Wilbraham
Town by Town: 50th Correctional officer graduation, Wilbraham Golf Fundraiser