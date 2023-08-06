5th annual ‘Brew at the Zoo’ event held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Zoo in Forest Park hosted its 5th annual “Brew at the Zoo” event on Saturday afternoon.

This fundraiser took place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno also decided to stop by and partake in some of the fun.

The event had craft beer samples from local breweries, animal interactions, live music, games, and food trucks.

All money raised from this event will go towards the 225-plus animals that call the Zoo in Forest Park home.

