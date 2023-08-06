East Longmeadow car show to benefit Children’s Dyslexia Center

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Meadows Lodge AF and AM hosted their own fundraiser in East Longmeadow on Saturday afternoon.

The family fun event took place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The show featured music cars, motorcycles and Boomer from the Springfield Thunderbirds and more.

All proceeds collected from the registered cars and motorcycles will be donated to the Massachusetts Children’s Dyslexia Center.

