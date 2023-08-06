Investigation underway after body found under Muller Bridge in Holyoke

Multiple crews are on scene after a body was found near Mullet Park in Holyoke on Sunday...
Multiple crews are on scene after a body was found near Mullet Park in Holyoke on Sunday afternoon.(Western Mass News)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Multiple crews are on scene after a body was found near Muller Bridge in Holyoke on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, emergency crews were called to the scene after a male body was found by a kayaker in the area of Muller Bridge.

Officials ask the public to avoid the area at this time.

The Holyoke Police Department is investigating.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

